Co-hosts Duns net fine haul of silverware and personal bests

It was all about trophies when Duns Amateur Swimming Club helped to host the recent Border Championships 2020 at Galashiels.

With a squad of 14 swimmers bringing home eight trophies, 16 medals and lots of personal bests, it was a Super Sunday for the team.

The most senior member of the squad, Kacper Dluzak, only did one event – but it was with style.

He took home the senior championship trophy for the 100 breaststroke for the third year in a row.

Tyler Milton also had another brilliant year, being awarded trophies as the senior champion for the 400 freestyle and 400 individual medley (IM).

Rachael Dawson also took home two trophies in the same age category for her 100 backstroke and freestyle.

Kirsten Bennett was awarded the senior champ trophy for her 100 breaststroke.

Daniel Warner was delighted to win an unexpected but deserved silver in his 100 freestyle and a great personal best time in his breaststroke.

The final member of the senior team, Poppy White took silver in her 100 freestyle and bronze in the backstroke.

Next up was the intermediate team, made up of Tilly Lakie, Scott Simpson, Zico Field, Euan Warner and Kayla Marshall.

Tilly had a fantastic day, winning a trophy for her 200 IM, along with a bronze in 100 freestyle and a great personal best in her backstroke.

Scott also had a great day with a silver medal for his 200 IM, an amazing three-minute improvement in his 1500 freestyle and a solid personal best in his 400 freestyle.

Zico showed great stamina, winning the boys’ open 800 freestyle trophy, along with a great new time in his 400 freestyle.

Euan Warner showed some fantastic improvement in all three of his events, with personal bests in 100 backstroke, freestyle and breaststroke.

Rounding off the intermediate level team, Kayla had some solid swims.

In the juniors, Liam Warner, Elise Field and Iain Haldane did not disappoint. Elise took silver in the 200 IM and an incredible 17-second improvement in her 100 breaststroke. Liam took bronze in his 100 IM and a personal best in his 100 freestyle. Iain Haldane achieved some great new times in his swims.

The club coungratulated all its swimmers and expressed thanks to Barry Warner and Kirk Lakie for managing the team, Eyemouth ASC for jointly hosting the event with Duns, and especially the East District officials who came along to help and show their support.