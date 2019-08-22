Chirnside athletes do well in game of throws

Last weekend saw the second stage of the FPSG Scottish Athletics Age Groups taking place at Grangemouth.

On this occasion , it was the turn of the under 17 age group at the senior championships – with two Chirnside Chasers throwing athletes taking part.

On Sunday, in wet conditions, Tammi-Louise Hunter was competing, having made the step up in age groups this season.

Last year, she won the under 15 javelin event up in Aberdeen but was now competing against older athletes.

The Berwickshire High School pupil started the event steadily, with each throw getting longer.

In the fifth round, Tammi produced her best throw of 34.64m, which was enough to win the silver medal.

This was a very impressive achievement in her first year at the age category.

Alexandra Vallance was also making her debut in the senior event and threw well in difficult conditions, just short of her personal best, with a throw of 34.58m to take sixth place.

The Chirnside Chasers athletics group was really proud to have sent four athletes up to National Championships over the two weekends and returned with three medals.

Following gold and bronze for Harris Ross the previous week, this silver medal from Tammi-Louise completed the collection for Chasers athletes.

These performances were testament to the throwing talent down at the Berwickshire club, where the athletes are coached by Stephen Ross and Alexander McGregor at the club.

Both were delighted with how the group has performed this year.