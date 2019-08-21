Champion’s performance earns star driver award for Redpath

Duns duo Max and Callum Redpath romped to 21st overall and the Used Car Parts Subaru Cup title on the recent Grampian Forest Rally – earning them the fifth KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) John Horton Star Driver Award of the season.

Redpath switched to a Subaru Impreza for 2019 after winning the SRC Junior title in 2017 behind the wheel of a Peugeot 205.

He has impressed all year long with some tight battles with class rival and championship associate sponsor Mike Moates.

Scooping his third victory of the year on the Grampian, along with two second places, was enough to assure Redpath his second SRC title in as many years.

It was this measured performance and prowess behind the wheel that made the judges take notice and nominated him for the John Horton Star Driver Award.

Redpath will now join Scott Macbeth, Jude MacDonald, Scott Peacock and Bobby Mitchell in the end-of-season shoot-out for a day’s driving tuition with an expert driver.

“I never imagined I would ever be nominated, so to be chosen by the judges for the award was a shock and I am very grateful, especially up against the likes of (fellow nominees) Keith Morris and Duncan MacDonald,” said Redpath.

“I just wanted to keep my head down and do as well as I could, so any awards like this are a bonus. The Grampian was a great rally for us, a good laugh as well.

“We had hoped for some rain to give us an advantage over the two-wheel-drive cars, but that wasn’t to be.

“We lost a brake calliper just before service, which made the afternoon quite difficult. But we managed to keep it up and take the Subaru Cup.”

Redpath admitted he is delighted with the progress he has made as a driver since stepping into the four-wheel-drive Impreza this season.

“I’m really pleased with the progress this year,” he explained. “Bearing in mind we took 2018 off to find a different car and then jumped from the Peugeot to the Subaru, we are so happy with how we’ve performed considering.

“I can’t thank the team enough. I know everybody says it but neither Callum nor I would be here without them.”

A whole host of other drivers took decisive class victories across the field – including Duns’ Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton, who took the class 11 victory alongside the overall 2019 Scottish Rally Championship title.

Up next for the SRC is the final round of the series in Dalbeattie, while the next round of the KNC Groundworks Ltd Scottish Rally Championship is the Armstrong Galloway Hills Rally on September 14.