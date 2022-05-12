Borders bowlers in winning action at Berwick

*

The nationally renowned championship, which originated in 1979, made a welcome return for the first time in three years.

Seven associations took part, from Stirling in the north and south to the Border County.

Saturday’s event was between the West Lothian and Borders teams.

There was an air of anticipation as the two groups of 24 – six teams of four players on each side – took up their positions to play 21 ends.

The highest score over six rinks decided the winner and, on this occasion, Border County triumphed over West Lothian by 127 points to 101.