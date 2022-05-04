Borderer Samantha Kinghorn goes distance for 10,000m wheelchair race win in London

The 26-year-old, switching from her usual sprint disciplines to test herself over six miles, finished in 24 minutes and 45 seconds.
She’s now switch her focus back from road to track and shorter distances, though, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year and the next Paralympics in France in 2024.
“I’ll hopefully go to the Commonwealth Games and do a 1,500m and then I’ll be stepping it down for the sprints in Paris for the Paralympics,” she said.
“I don’t feel any pressure on the road and love it.”
Kinghorn clocked 3:39.18 in a 1,500m race at last month’s British Athletics Coventry Spring Meet to put herself in contention for Commonwealth Games selection, that being the last event prior to the qualification deadline.