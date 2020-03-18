Berwickshire High pupils are proud of their performances

The Berwickshire High School U19 team played outstanding badminton to finish as runners-up recently in Perth for the Gibb Memorial Secondary Quaich.

The tournament was run by the Scottish Schools Badminton Union.

In a very strong pool, the BHS U19s lost their first game 3-2 against Dunblane High School but went on to score two great wins, against Williamwood High School (Glasgow) by 3-2 and Glasgow High School by 4-1.

This saw the Berwickshire squad through to the semi-final to play Boroughmuir High School, who were one of the favourites of the tournament.

Berwickshire team played great badminton to beat a very strong Boroughmuir team 3-2 and reach the final.

Unfortunately, they lost a very closely-contested match against North Berwick High School, going down 3-2.

This was an outstanding performance by BHS, as most schools had Badminton Scotland U17 and U19 squad players in their teams.

Berwickshire High School also had an U14 team playing at the event.

This squad played well all day where, again, the standard of play was very high.

The U14s finished a very creditable sixth place in the contest.

U19 team (girls) – Heather Brown (S4), Sofia Mazzoni (S4), Rebecca Richards (S3), Eliza Bevan (S1).

Boys – Callum Stokes (S5) & Isaac Weir (S5), Finlay Rhind (S4), Daniel Ritchie (S4), Kieran Burns (S3).

U14 team (girls) – Millie McManus (S2), Ellen Massie (S2), Eilidh Patterson (S2) & Erin Doyle (S1).

Boys – Seth Green (S2) & Calum Landon (S2), Thomas Allan (S1) & Olly Langley (S1).