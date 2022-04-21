Berwickshire drivers gear up for northern rally

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole

The Elgin-based McDonald & Munro Speyside Stages is running this Saturday for the first time since 2019 and over 100 crews are on the entry list, including a handful of Berwickshire line-ups.Snowman winners Michael Binnie, of Conrnhill-on-Tweed, and Claire Mole, from Duns, took the fight to the R5s and WRC cars in Inverness and the Evo crew are looking for more of the same in Elgin to build on their points tally from round one.

It was their second consecutive win in the event, ahead of Jock Armstrong and Cammy Fair, and the Binnie-Mole partnership had opened up a 19-second gap after battling all day with the R5 Fiesta of Freddie Milne and Patrick Walsh.

Leading by five seconds going into the final stage, Milne and Walsh were robbed of a podium when their engine cut out with just two miles to go of the final stage, which dropped them to fourth overall in the process.Also competing in the M5 class are Alness’ David Wilson and co-driver Callum Atkinson of Lauder in their BMW Compact, with Paddy Munro of Kyle and Duns co-driver Dave O’Brien in the M4 class in a Ford Escort MkII.

Scrutineering will take place in Elgin High Street on Friday from 3pm, with the first car due to leave the start line on the first of two runs in Cooper Park at 9.04am on Saturday. Competitors then head east to tackle seven more forest stages, with a regroup in Huntly Square around 1pm giving an opportunity to see the cars and crews up close.The action then moves to Berwickshire on May 29 for the Beatson's Building Supplies Jim Clark Reivers Rally in Duns.

Other events in the series include: