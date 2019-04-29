Berwick team manager Owen Weatherhead on "magical" Shield final victory

Six weeks ago, Scotland produced a comeback that many said would be untouchable - coming from 31-0 down at the break to draw 38-38 with England at Twickenham.

Impressive indeed - but were they 35-11 down after an hour? Did they win the match by 22 points after scoring two last minute tries? Berwick did.

Berwick lift the National Shield at Murrayfield (Bob Nevins)

In the most remarkable of National Shield finals at Murrayfield, opponents Greenock Wanderers stormed into a 35-11 lead which they thought was unassailable - so much so that, said Berwick team manager Owen Weatherhead, their players were running up and down the touchline chanting 'easy, easy'.

But versus Berwick, undefeated all campaign and champions of the East Region 1, nothing is easy and nothing is to be taken for granted.

Gareth Hill started the comeback, evading the corner flag and touching down to make it 35-18.

With Greenock seeing Matt Gray sin-binned, Hill went over again for 35-23 - but surely it was too late with little over five minutes to play?

Andrew Skeen goes over the line (Pic: Mike Hardie)

No. Another try quickly courtesy of Euan Thompson and, with the very last play of the 80 minutes, Scott Owens crashed over with Andrew Skeen showing nerves of steel to convert for the draw.

Extra time was a formality. Berwick's fitness told and they ran out 57-35 victors, in what surely must be remembered as one of the most memorable matches in Berwick's history - in what is the club's 50th year.

Team manager Owen Weatherhead spoke to the Berwickshire News on Monday morning, saying: "Hand on heart, I never thought it would be possible to comeback," he said.

"At 35-11 I said to Colin (Young, head coach), if we can get a couple of scores we can make it look respectable because it wasn't a true reflection on the game.

Action from the final (Pic: Mike Hardie)

"With 65 minutes on the clock Gareth got a try and we thought if we get one more we have done ourselves proud. But when they got the man sin-binned it seemed to suck the life out of them and we found another gear and they couldn't live with us.

"It's all a bit surreal. I watched it back last night and when it got to 65 minutes I thought 'How did we win this like?!'

"I think what got the boys going a bit is that Greenock were celebrating with ten minutes to go, running up and down the touchline shouting 'easy'. You shouldn't really be shouting that."

With the Shield in the bag, a superb season is drawing to a close for Berwick - with four sevens meetings and a single league match still to go a double has been achieved.

"It's been an absolutely outstanding season," Weatherhead added. "I couldn't have written this script for the club for their 50th year. It's what dreams are made of."

More than just for Berwick, this result is big for all of Berwickshire and East Region rugby - with clubs from across the division wishing Berwick well. Although they won't be in the league next year, Weatherhead hopes to see some of those sides, including local rivals Duns, in the future.

"I have a few friends up at Duns, I think we all do. When I played we used to always say Duns were the hardest games you'll ever play.

"The first thing we would do after is find your man and go and have a pint. Duns is a great club filled with great characters. But not just Duns, North Berwick, Linlithgow, Royal High - our rivals in the league, they were all tweeting us messages of support. It's good to see the East Region looks after its own and we will wish them all the best for next season."

Owen gave special mention to the four forwards, and especially head coach Colin Young and Paul Pringle, who has started coaching this year.