Berwick Speedway hosts British Under 21 Championship as Robert Lambert wins

For the second season running, the Berwick Speedway club had the honour of running the British Under 21 Championship with the top 16 young riders in the UK in attendance.

With two-times U21 champ Robert Lambert making his final bid for glory at this level, there weren’t many betting against his hat-trick of gold medals and they were spot on the money too as he rocketed to a perfect six ride maximum to lift the title again.

The winner - Robert Lambert

Lambert duly scorched to a massive win in heat four over Zach Wajtknecht while he was joined up front on three by Tom Brennan of Eastbourne, Drew Kemp of Sheffield and Dan Bewley of Belle Vue.

Jack Thomas gated in third place in heat five, but hit the wide line to pass Ryan Kinsley and Nathan Greaves to lead and win well for three points, putting him on a total of five, while heat six saw Wajtknecht lead as Kemp and Anders Rowe battled well.

Brennan became the first to hit six, taking an impressive win over Jack Smith before Lambert came out in heat eight against Bewley, Leon Flint and Kyle Bickley, the reigning champ winning well again ahead of Bewley with Lambert moving onto six with Brennan.

Lambert met Kemp in the ninth race but again Lambert leapt out for the early lead to take another three points to move up to nine, with Kemp on seven, while Bewley took a great win in the 10th after a first bend battle with Greaves and was on eight points.

The full field

Wajtknecht rode well in the 13th to pass Smith but then had to fend of a chasing Bewley to the flag to keep his three points in a fine battle, while Lambert kept his charge at full power taking heat 15 well over Greaves.

Lambert was on 12 and comfortably in the medal zone, with Thomas, Bewley and Kemp on 10 and Brennan on nine.

Kemp, Bewley and Brennan were locked three abreast down the back straight of heat 19 with Brennan easing ahead, but Bewley was on his tail all the way in a great race.

Lambert and Brennan went straight through to the final with Thomas, Bewley, Kemp and Wajtknecht compiling the semi.

Robert Lambert in action at Berwick

In that semi final, Thomas and Wajtknecht came through to go into the final with Lambert and Brennan.

Lambert missed the gate for the first time all night as Wajtknecht flew from the tapes to lead, but coming off the fourth bend of the opening lap, Lambert hit the gas and powered up wide to

take up the lead and win his third U-21 British title ahead of Wajtknecht in second and Thomas in the bronze position.