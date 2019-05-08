Berwick rugby club secure funding for facilities

Berwick Rugby Club has received government funding to help update and improve its function facilities, which are vital to the ongoing success and sustainability of the club.

Revenue generated will be invested in encouraging young, vulnerable and disadvantaged people into sport.

Berwick Rugby Club, celebrating 50 years as a club this season, believes no child should be excluded from the opportunity to participate in sports. With this in mind, the club is heavily involved with all local schools to be involved in sport.

To safeguard their future, the ageing kitchen, bar area and function room, a valuable source of revenue, required upgrading and improved.

The club has achieved LEADER funding through the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE); a programme created to fund projects which support growth in the rural economy.

Speaking about the refurbishment, committee member Chris Budzynski said: “Our schools development officer has gone into first, middle and senior schools in our area, promoting sporting opportunities.

“This has proven to be very successful and has resulted in increased numbers of youngsters, both male and female, from all backgrounds joining the club.

“We currently have in the region of 400 players, ranging from four years old to veterans. It’s become clear that our survival is integral to building and being a part of our local community and culture.

“We’re pleased that, with the help of George F. White, the Rural Development Programme recognised the importance of what we’re trying to achieve in the area.”

To secure funding for the refurbishment, Chris, alongside fellow committee members, worked with land, property and business consultants George F. White.

Thanks to the team’s hard work and determination, £47,698.74 was secured in March this year, meaning the club could move forward with the structural and design work required to achieve completion by the beginning of the 2019-20 season, when the club will be competing in the National leagues once again.

Berwick gained promotion and picked up the National Shield in an undefeated season for the Scremerston side.