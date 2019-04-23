Berwick host rugby sevens as Watsonians emerge victorious

The capital city dominance of Borders events in this season’s Kings of the Sevens continued on Sunday, as Watsonians carried away the honours at Berwick.

The Myreside men prevented Boroughmuir making it a weekend double, after their win at Hawick on Saturday, by defeating them 24-17 in the final at Scremerston.

Berwick against Kelso

The host club, champions in this season’s Tennent’s East Region League One, were warming up for this Saturday’s National Shield final date at Murrayfield against Greenock Wanderers.

Berwick also hosted the Northumberland Cup Final between Alnwick and Morpeth the previous day, and are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Before Sunday’s games, sevens convenor and club secretary Stephen Gilchrist hoped the 12-team knockout format would promise some great rugby.

Hawick pulled out of the tournament on the eve of the game, upsetting many, but Berwick managed to pull together a President’s 7 to ensure that the day was influenced as little as possible.

Earlston were in action too

Afterwards, Stephen posted on the club’s Facebook page: “As 7s convenor, may I thank all those volunteers who gave up their Easter Sunday to make our Annual 7s Tournament a huge success.

“You are all too many to name individually but, believe me, I am extremely grateful for all your help and support.

“It is times like this that Berwick Rugby Club shows its true community spirit.”

Results:

Pool 1 – Melrose 34, Peebles 12; Boroughmuir 42, Peebles 0; Boroughmuir 35, Melrose 15.

Pool 2 – Edinburgh Accies 35, President’s VII 0; President’s VII 0, Jed-Forest 52; Edinburgh Accies 7, Jed-Forest 24.

Pool 3 – Borders Select 7, Kelso 35; Berwick 0, Kelso 28; Berwick 33, Borders Select 12.

Pool 4 – Earlston 19, Selkirk 31; Earlston 0, Watsonians 50; Selkirk 0, Watsonians 47.

Semi-finals – Boroughmuir 24, Jed-Forest 14; Kelso 5, Watsonians 26.

Final – Boroughmuir 17, Watsonians 24.

Earlston lost both of their pool matches. Here, they face Selkirk.

At the halfway mark, after five rounds played, the Kings of the Sevens table shows Edinburgh Accies in the lead on 30 points, followed by Watsonians on 28, Melrose and Boroughmuir each on 22, Jed-Forest 13, Heriot’s 12, Hawick 8, Berwick and Selkirk on 6.