Berwick battle the weather to run up fine win over Ardrossan

Berwick took the points with a comfortable and deserved 18-0 win over Ardrossan, despite the less than perfect conditions.

An early penalty chance was passed up by Jack Webster as he kicked wide of the posts, but, shortly after a kick through to Hill saw him beaten to the touchdown by Ardrossan’s full back, he made amends with another to give Berwick a 3-0 lead.

Action from Saturday's win over Ardrossan.

The game was close in the early stages but Berwick should probably have had a few more points on board to reflect their slight superiority in the contest.

Cammy Rogerson was close to scoring but a superb tackle from an Adrossan defender denied him the touchdown, however the ball broke to Ali Grieve who was on hand to get over from close range.

The conversion missed but Berwick led by 8-0 with half an hour gone.

The Ardrossan defence was solid but right on half time Berwick added a second try.

A good break and recycle saw the ball move to Hindhaugh who struggled through the tackle and after drawing the defence in, gave Hill the score.

Webster converted the try giving Berwick a 15-0 half time lead.

The second half got underway with another lovely break by Hindhaugh down the far side line but a forward pass brought play back.

Just after that the heavens opened making slick play difficult for either side for the remainder of the match, which for large parts was played in and around the half way line.

The only addition to the score in the half came via the boot of Webster from another penalty for a 18-0 result.

It was a gritty display from Berwick in difficult conditions, with the whole squad contributing to the impressive win.