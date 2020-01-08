ASC duo Tyler and Zico earn memorial awards

Last year, Duns Amateur Swimming Club introduced a new award in remembrance of its hard-working and much-loved coach, Joyce Waddell.

This year’s winners of the prestigious accolades are Tyler Milton (left) and Zico Field.

The recipients are chosen by the club’s head coach, based on the following criteria and values which were close to Joyce’s coaching heart: “Trying your best, no matter how talented a swimmer you are, training consistently, a willingness to take on board new skills and information, being a team player and showing good sportsmanship at all times.”

This year, the club also introduced a new award – the swimmers’ swimmer of the year, voted for by the team members and based on a swimmer who inspires them to do well.

The recipients were Tilly Lakie and Liam Warner.