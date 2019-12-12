Acclaim and adulation for wheelchair curling squad at award presentation

Scotland’s wheelchair curling team, which has a strong Berwickshire presence, took its place among the winners at the 2019 Sunday Mail sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards.

The squad deservedly took home the Disablity Sports Award after the recent ceremony in Glasgow.

Scotland were in inspirational form in March when they won silver at the World Championships.

Skipped by Aileen Nelson (Strathaven), the team of David Melrose (Duns), Hugh Nibloe (Stranraer), Robert McPherson (Motherwell) and Gary Logan (Cornhill-on-Tweed) rose to the occasion on home ice in Stirling, coming came through a tough 11-game round-robin section with a late seventh win over Canada to reach the play-off round.

They advanced to face the Paralympic champions China in the final.

Despite a valiant fight to pull back the early lead China had taken, Scotland eventually lost out – but a silver medal was just reward for several brilliant performances.

A star-studded guest list gathered on December 5 to celebrate another exceptional year for Scottish sport.

The Scottish Sports Awards is also a night to honour those who give tirelessly in communities across the country to afford others the opportunity to take part in sport.

Across the country there are countless examples of sport making a difference. Attendances at the national Active Schools programme are at 7.3 million – an all-time high. And a record number of schools, 747, now hold a sportscotland School Sport Award.

Other big winners on the night included Josh Taylor who won Scottish Sports Personality of the Year, the Scottish women’s hockey team won Team of the Year and cyclist Charlie Aldridge won Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “After another brilliant year for Scottish sport, it was an honour to hear so many success stories from the winners and finalists.

“There is so much work being done by the sporting community across the country to increase the opportunities for as many people as possible to take part in sport.

“It is important to have had another chance to recognise such dedicated and hard-working people alongside Scotland’s elite athletes, who continue to excel on the world stage.”

Full list of winners:

Coach/Manager of the Year – Catriona Matthew.

Disability Sports Award- Scotland Wheelchair Curling Team

Inspirational Performance – Scotland Men’s Rugby Team.

Local Club of the Year – Westquarter & Redding Cricket Club.

Local Hero Award– Gary McLaughlin (Walking Football).

School Sport Award – St Brigid’s Primary School (Toryglen, Glasgow).

Scottish Sports Personality – Josh Taylor.

Young Sports Personality – Charlie Aldridge (Cycling).

Team of the Year – Scotland Women’s Hockey Team.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ken Buchanan.

Editor’s Choice Award – John McGinn.