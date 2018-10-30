North Berwick 18 Duns 50: Duns comfortable in derby victory

Duns travelled to North Berwick on a bitterly cold day in the latest round of matches in Tennent’s East League Division 1, and scored eight tries in a comfortable victory.

The visitors had all of the early possession but, despite retaining the ball well and taking play deep into the home 22 on many occasions, they could not break down the stubborn North Berwick defence.

Dale Robertson scored the first try, which he converted himself from a wide angle into the arctic gale.

Almost immediately the visitors added a second. North Berwick had a scrum 5, but were pushed back over their own line and touched down for a scrum to Duns.

Richard Burns - who had a storming game - picked up at number 8 and made ground before John Walker received the ball and plunged over.

Dale Robertson showed his strength to go over in the corner after great work in the build up by James Murphy and Scott Millar for the third try.

It was all Duns at this stage and following more good work by the pack John Walker went over for his second of the day. 30 minutes gone, and the visitors lead by 22-3.

With only his second touch of the ball after coming on, Michael Thomson he took a pass on the North Berwick 10 metre line, burst through two tackles, outsprinted the cover defence, and went over between the sticks for the best try of the day. Dale Robertson converted.

North Berwick took a quick tap on the stroke of half time to go over for their first try. The interval came with Duns ahead by 29 - 8.

The hosts were first to score after the break when they handled the ball along the line to cross in the right corner.

Next to score was Duns flanker Scott Millar, with his first try for the club, and soon afterwards Michael Thomson added his own second try of the game. Both were converted to extend the lead to 43-13.

John Walker scored his hat-trick try with three minutes remaining, and a good conversion from Dale Robertson saw Duns reach the 50 points mark.

North Berwick scored their third try in the closing seconds of the match.