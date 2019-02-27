Youngster Jamie Thorburn to juggle Formula Ford with University studies

National Formula Ford front runner Jamie Thorburn has confirmed his intention to compete in selected Scottish and National FF1600 races this year, as the young driver balances his racing career with his year at university.

Driving for the returning Border Reivers Racing Team from its base in Duns and balancing an Accounts and Finance degree at Dundee University, Jamie has confirmed he will be competing in the championship, as the team runs a Formula Ford for the first time on the national scene.

On his decision to return to racing, Jamie said: “I feel, over the last few seasons, I have made huge progress in the two years after clinching the Scottish Formula Ford Rookie Championship and being awarded the Hartley Whyte Trophy, in recognition for being the most promising single-seater talent in Scotland in that same year.

“It’s important for me to get back in among the racing scene during the summer months to ensure the progress hasn’t been lost.

“I’m very confident that, with the Border Reivers, I will have the very best set-up.”

Jamie’s first meeting of the season is expected to take place at Knockhill, where the young driver is hoping for a position that will match previous successes following six months out of the driving seat. From there, the team will focus on the National Championship during the summer, and the Festival and Walter Hayes Trophy meets in October and November.

The Berwickshire-based Border Reivers Racing Team already has a strong pedigree in the racing world and is recognised worldwide for starting the career of Jim Clark and many other talented Scottish drivers.