Young gymnasts return from Durham with big medal haul

Over the weekend of December 1 and 2, DC Gymnastics competed in two Tumbling competitions in Durham – the Saturday being Durham City Gymnastics Club Xmas Competition and the Sunday being the Individual and Team Christmas Tumbling Championships.

DC Gymnastics gymnasts, aged 6-16 years, returned to Berwick with a significant medal haul and, as always, delivered under competition pressure not just great tumbling, but also provided a super representation of our area via fine sporting style.

Judges and parents from across the north of the England and Scotland commented upon the team spirit DC Gymnastics Tumblers have, supporting not just DC Gymnastics Tumblers, but all gymnasts at the competition.

Four Coaches travelled to the competitions to organise and support the Gymnasts, with between 20 and 33 DC Gymnastics gymnasts competing each day.

For a number of gymnasts it was their first step onto the competition tracks, for some it was about consolidation of skill delivery in a competition environment and, for others, it was an opportunity to grasp via their passion, aspiration and drive those hard-to-achieve medals and positions in the podium spotlight.

Both of the days saw judging being delivered by some past or present world champions. Both days saw competitor clubs from different areas - Wakefield to Glasgow for example - with many large and long-established clubs present.

33 DC Gymnastics Tumblers competed on Saturday, with medals/results for; Kayla Bertram, Logan Roberts, Leonnie Kelly, Imogen Meakin, Maddie Rosher, Lizzie Foxton, Edie Mykura and Amber Turner.

21 DC Gymnastics Tumblers competed on Sunday. There were 300 plus gymnasts at this competition. Of special note were the medals/results of; Jade Laidlaw, Logan Roberts, Milly Sykes, Archie Stevenson, Leonnie Kelly, Mercedes Wilson, Amy Scott, Imogen Meakin, Lizzie Foxton, Maddie Rosher and Amber Turner.