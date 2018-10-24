Wooler Running Club enjoy scenic trip to the north

Wooler Running Club’s annual day out took members north to Moray and Aberdeenshire, as the club competed in the “Dramathon”.

The club usually has at least one annual weekend away involving some sort of off-road event, and the Dramathon was the chosen location this year.

The run was selected because the route takes the runners along one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland – but the wee dram at the end of the run did go a long way to helping the choice.

It was a win-win situation for Wooler, especially as the town will be getting its own distillery in the near future.

All of the club’s runners did incredibly well over this tough half marathon distance of 13.1 miles.

Just about all of the run was off road along the old railway line, which is now a gravel track.

There were some 384 runners starting off from the Tamdhu distillery in Aberlour, Moray, and following the River Spey to the finish at Glenfiddich distillery – in the town of Dufftown, which proclaims itself the whisky capital of the world.

This was the second running of the Dramathon and was very well organised and marshalled.

Wooler posted good times across the board but the star of the day for the club was Saul Miller, who finished in fourth place overall and won his age category in an incredible time of 1 hour 27 minutes.

He was only just behind the winner, a slightly younger man than himself, who finished in a time of 1 hour 22 minutes.

The rest of the team also had good results with Simon Curry finishing in 1 hour 44, Pam Brown in 1 hour 46, Donald Pearsons 1 hour 57, Emma Miller in 2 hours 5, Victoria Curry 2 hours 23 and Charlotte Dodds also 2 hours 23.

The weekend prior to this, Nick Johnson of Wooler took part in the Great Eastern Run down south and finished in a time of 2 hours 5.

Wooler is only a small running club and to have Saul, and the rest of the team, run so well is a fantastic result and a reward for everyone who puts their time and effort into making these sort of trips possible.