Successful Borders Badminton Championships held in Earlston

The Borders Badminton Primary School Championships were held at Earlston High School games hall on Saturday, February 23.

A total of 21 boys and 11 girls from around Borders represented their respective primary schools, playing singles only.

There was some great badminton on show, especially in the finals, with many promising young and new players taking part.

The winner of the boys singles was Louis Kirkpatrick (Kirklands PS) and the runner up was Aidan Richardson (Ednam PS). Rowena Armitage (Kirkslands PS) won the girls singles and the runner up was Erin Doyle (Duns PS).

The Colin Blaikie Sportsmanship Award was presented to William Mawson (Melrose PS) and best girl, Molly Sharp (Duns PS).

Christine Wylie, the groups Chairperson, thanked all the parents and junior players who helped score games with a special thanks to Gordon McLean and Pearl Ford for their help running

the tournament from the technical table – and to Audrey Rae, who worked tirelessly in the kitchen serving up hot drinks and cakes.