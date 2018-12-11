Meet the Berwickshire-based charity helping children with additional needs

Meeting of Minds is a parent led support group that was set up to help local children who have complex/additional needs.

Meeting of Minds is a parent led support group that was set up to help local children who have complex/additional needs.

The group covers Kelso, Berwickshire and surrounding areas.

Having a child with ‘special needs’ can be very isolating for the family and many opportunities can be missed out on. There is, more often than not, no resources to support the young person and essentially never any funding to bring in extra support. The result being that, for many families, it is simply easier to give things a miss.

It can be hard trying to find a suitable club that can manage additional needs. Meeting of Minds hopes to be that club for children with additional needs in the Berwickshire area.

The charity organises four week blocks which have included rugby, badminton, golf, swimming and, currently, with the help of Chirnside Boxing Club, boxing .

The boxing is a free event that Meeting of Minds provide and it allows the children so much more than just the opportunity to exercise.

During these blocks, children are able to engage with others, grow in confidence, work on their motor skills and, most importantly, enjoy themselves.

Chirnside Boxing Club have been very welcoming and the children have loved the sessions so far.

The club currently has 15 children in the session with many different needs, ranging from severe anxiety to cerebral palsy.

The club initially worried that it could have been a disaster waiting to happen, but the exact opposite has, thankfully, turned out to be true.

The coaching staff, along with volunteers, have been very welcoming with our parents and the children. They have been keen to learn how they can help each individual and nothing has been an inconvenience to them.

What a difference this makes to the parents, who can sit back in a relaxed atmosphere, with no judgement, with like minded people and watch their children enjoy having fun.

The children are proving each week that they are capable of great things and the feedback that the club is getting is “very rewarding.”

Meeting of Minds described Chirnside Boxing Club as “a credit to the area” and passed on a huge thanks to Michael, Martin, Claire and all involved with putting on the four week long course for the children.