Medals aplenty in successful two weeks for Chirnside Amateur Boxing Club

It has been a successful couple of weeks for Chirnside Amateur Boxing Club, with medals aplenty.

February 9 saw the start of the Eastern District Schoolboy/Girl, Junior & Youth Championships at the Cowie Miners Club near Bannockburn.

AJ Cook

AJ Cook, Finlay Rae, Charlie Dent and Jack Grant were the Chirnside contingent representing the side – and they did so with great distinction.

The four boys left the competition with two gold medals and two silver medals between them.

Charlie Dent, pictured right alongside fellow champion Jack Grant, became the 2004 born 46kg Eastern District Junior Champion.

Charlie defeated Harrison Baxter, of Jonesy’s Boxing Club, in the final of the 2004 born 46kg category.

After his gold medal in the Scottish Intermediate Championships, Charlie went into the contest full of confidence and produced the goods to add the Eastern District title to his name.

AJ Cook picked up a silver medal in the Eastern District Schoolboy Championships on the same day. AJ lost out to Cameron Wright from Clovenstone Boxing Club in the final of the 2007/08 born 32kg category.

Chirnside’s Facebook page noted that this was an entertaining contest between two boxers that will no doubt meet again in the future.

Finlay Rae lost out to Ryan Murray, of Sparta Boxing Academy, in the final of the 2005/06 born 44kg category.

Finlay made a strong start but appeared to be on the receiving end of a blow to his right eye, resulting in a count and the referee stopping the fight. Finlay is recovering after a headache and black eye.

On the Sunday, Jack Grant joined Charlie Dent in picking up a gold medal. Jack won his contest and became the 2002 born 56kg Youth champion.

On Saturday, February 17, AJ Cook was back in action – this time with Archie Pilcher and Ben Grant as they boxed at the Leith Victoria home show in the Edinburgh Masonic Club.

AJ Cook lost out on points to Luca Perrie from the St. Francis club in Dundee. Luca was the bigger of the two boys and worked well behind his jab and one-two. AJ deserves credit for his movement and attitude.

Archie Pilcher lost out to Thomas Allen from Dunfermline Boxing Club. Both boys landed big punches but Allen came away the winner.

Ben Grant competed in a ‘Top of the Bill’ contest against fellow Borderer Arix Ross from Gala Boxing Club. Ben controlled most of the bout and won on points.