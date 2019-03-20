Largest ever DC Gymnastics squad set to compete in Durham

DC Gymnastics has its biggest ever squad of Tumblers entered into a Durham friendly on Saturday 23rd March 2019. Forty three Gymnasts!

The Athlete Tumblers of the Berwick based Dedicated Gymnastics Centres compete against Durham City Gymnastics Club, South Tyneside and Wakefield.

Lizzie Foxton somersaults through the air

Representing DC Gymnastics with pride - and the Northumberland / Scottish Borders areas in which they live - the female and male Tumblers ages range from 7 to 13 years old.

The competition levels entered are comprehensive, encompassing Club, NDP and FIG Development. So, ranging from entry level competition in the sport, through to the intensely demanding skill combinations executed by a few of its older Tumblers, who compete at the highest level possible for their age.

NDP stands for British Gymnastics National Development Plan, while FIG is the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (The International Gymnastics Federation, the governing body for Gymnastics worldwide.)

DC Gymnastics was established in 2016 via British Gymnastics Facility Funding, and additional private sources of investment, and has gone from strength to strength, so much so that it is presently full, except, perhaps, for 4 / 5 spaces in the 5 - 8 year age group. To help meet demand for spaces two volunteers are about to start their professional coaching careers, supported by DC Gymnastics funding, as they take their British Gymnastics / UK Sport Level 1 Coaching Qualifications.

Logan Roberts is all smiles

Head Coach Debbie Couch said: “Gymnastics at DC Gymnastics is first and foremost about fun and friendship. But, from this core foundation which sustains attendance of up to 15 hours per week, Gymnastics also develops individual drive, team spirit, learning to cope with success, and set backs.

"Parents comment that they adore watching their children grow via our sessions, not just in a physical literacy sense, but in pretty much every other positive aspect of personal development, including confidence and sense of achievement.

"Perhaps thats why we are full, for sure we compete and just love achieving podium places, but as British Gymnastics puts it, Gymnastics is more than a sport.”

Competitive Gymnastics typically starts in the year that a Gymnast turns 8 years old (although can be younger), so training and talent spotting starts from 5! If you are interested in joining DC Gymnastics, visit their website at www.dcgymnastics.shop or Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/dcgymnasticsclub/