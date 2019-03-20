Jim Clark Rally nears a return to Borders

Hopes are high that the Jim Clark Rally could be set to return to the Borders this year, as organisers have pencilled in the weekend of May 24-25.

The rally has not taken place since the tragic deaths of three people in 2014. Following that, the Scottish Government reviewed the safety of rally events in Scotland and consulted on proposals designed to improve safety.

Draft legislation to cover the new rules for applying for and putting on motorsports events has just been published. This legislation, though, is expected to take several weeks to be passed by the Scottish Parliament, meaning the council and Police Scotland will only have just a few days to process the application.

Local MP John Lamont has said it is good news that the Jim Clark Rally may be able to go ahead: “The rally was a major contributor to the Borders economy and the loss of the event for the past few years has been a big blow to the organisers, local businesses and motor sports enthusiasts.

“The Scottish Borders Council will do everything they can to try to ensure it takes place this year.”