Grant brothers compete in Scotland Elite and Youth Championships

The 2019 Boxing Scotland Elite and Youth Championships took place at Ravenscraig Sports Centre, Motherwell, over the weekend, with strong Chirnside representation at the event.

Brothers Jack and Ben Grant were the two local boxers in question, and both won their first fights – with Ben losing on Sunday and Jack having to wait until this Saturday before his final.

First up, on Saturday, wasJack Grant. He beat Alex White, from Kilsyth Golden Gloves, in the semi-final of the 2002 Born Youth 56kg category through a third round stoppage. Jack will now box Billy Millar from Glenrothes in the final next Saturday.

Jack’s brother Ben also boxed on Saturday, in the preliminary round of the Elite 64kg category, and defeated Luke Bibby from Perth Railway Boxing Club after a split decision from the judges.

Unfortunately, Ben was defeated on Sunday by Robbie McKechnie from Greenock Boxing Club in the quarter final contest.

Unfortunately for Ben, the fight got off to the worst possible start as he suffered a cut to his head and then a cut eye, Chirnside’s Facebok page noted.

Coach Martin Wood did his best on the cut at the end of the round and Ben went out for round two.

Despite losing the first round and suffering from the two cuts, Ben was boxing well in the second but, with about ten seconds left, the referee called the doctor to ringside and on his advice the bout was stopped.

Jack is all set to go again this weekend.