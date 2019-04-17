Garry Pearson aiming for repeat performance at Speyside Stages

KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship front-runner Garry Pearson will be aiming to start this weekend’s Speyside Stages where he left off at the Border Counties Rally last month, keeping his title hopes firmly alive in Elgin on April 20.

Pearson (27), from Duns, enjoyed an almost picture-perfect return to the championship on the opening round of the season in Jedburgh, leading the rally on the opening two stages of the event before a time-zapping spin saw him eventually cross the finish ramp in second overall.

The Asset Alliance Group & George Anderson Builders backed Ford Fiesta R5 pilot will head to Morayshire for round two of the championship, with mixed memories of his last finish on the event in 2016.

Tying on times after a day’s action in the forest, Pearson would only lose out on the tiebreak, giving him second and missing out on his maiden rally win.

However, he has enjoyed a confidence boosting return to the sport this season and, along with co-driver Dale Bowen, finds himself in second place in the Scottish Championship after the opening round in the Borders.

“I really feel like I’m in a perfect position heading into Speyside and, if I can start where I left off at the Borders, we should be on for another good result,” he said. “The competition in the SRC is some of the best in the country, so to be at the sharp end of that is really encouraging, especially given my lack of seat time of late.

“But I need to make that stick on all the stages and get a good rhythm from the moment the flag drops on the first test.

“I’m feeling really confident right now. I have some great sponsors who are supporting me all the way. Things are looking favourable this weekend.”

The McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages starts on Saturday morning from Elgin high street and houses over 44 miles of competitive driving before finishing later that afternoon in the town.