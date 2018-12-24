Eyemouth Leisure Centre to get new Learn 2 Swim programme

Charity Live Borders has reinforced its commitment to ensuring as many children, and adults, as possible across the Scottish Borders are able to swim, with the introduction of an enhanced swimming lesson programme from January 7, 2019: Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework supported by Scottish Water.

Live Borders has been working in partnership with Scottish Swimming since 2007 to deliver their swimming lesson programme.

The kids will be able to take part in the classes at Eyemouth Leisure Centre in the New Year

The skilled and experienced aquatics team at Live Borders will roll out a new framework in early January 2019, in line with the organisation’s focus on expanding participation and ensuring local communities are healthier, happier and stronger.

The new Learn 2 Swim will be implemented in leisure centres run by Live Borders. These are: Eyemouth Leisure Centre, Teviotdale Leisure Centre, Peebles Swimming Pool, Galashiels Swimming Pool, Kelso Swimming Pool and Selkirk Leisure Centre. There will be the introduction of four main levels: Swimskills 1, Swimskills 2, Swimskills 3 and Swimskills 4, which also separate into Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Amanda Blacklock, charity Live Borders’ Aquatics Officer, said: “We are very much looking forward to the implementation of the Scottish Swimming National Framework, delivered by our expert aquatics team.

“For children and parents already on our swimming programme, we would like to reinforce that the fundamentals of our programme will remain unchanged, with establishing core aquatic skills before developing efficient stroke technique and a wide range of aquatic competencies being taught, giving children a skill that will stay with them for life.

“We have been working very hard to ensure this is a seamless transition. Thanks to all who have popped along to our roadshows and for those that have been unable, they are very welcome. We remain committed to ensuring children across the Scottish Borders are healthier, happier and stronger.”