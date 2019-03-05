Eyemouth and District ASC host Mighty Marlins Meet

After a busy month of away meets, Saturday saw Eyemouth & District ASC welcome teams from Kelso, Galashiels, Hawick & Teviotdale and Tranent to Eyemouth Leisure Centre for the club’s Mighty Marlins Meet.

Eyemouth & District had 25 swimmers representing the club, who gained an impressive 50 new personal best times between them.

The club also had four swimmers (Cameron, William, George and Lauren) competing over the 100 metres for the first time. Eyemouth’s medal haul over the afternoon was equally impressive with an amazing 20 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Pictured above are Eyemouth & District swimmers with the Marlins trophy which they retained for the second year running.