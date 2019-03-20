East March Judo juniors go medal crazy in Newbiggin graded competition

Nine junior members of Foulden based East March Judo Club were in Newbiggin at the weekend, competing in British Judos North East Graded Competition.

East March, one of the smallest clubs out of 28, came 10th in the medal table with a very young and inexperienced team.

Players competed in their own age and weight categories and all fought strongly to secure their position on the medal podium.

Results were: GOLD – Alastair Scott (6), Jess Vanko (8), Owen Jamieson (7)

SILVER – Conor Wakenshaw (8), Ewart Robertson (12), Francesca Lambourne-Bately (7)

BRONZE – Caitlin Jamieson (9), Murray Simmonds(7), William Cowan (12)