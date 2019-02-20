Earlston Golf Club compete in captain vs vice-captain matchplay

On a beautiful, sunny winters day, with a stiff breeze which made the course more challenging, 24 Earlston Golf Club members travelled to Magdalene Fields in Berwick to compete in the Captain vs Vice Captain Matchplay Competition.

The tournament was played on Sunday, February 19, with the format being Four Ball Better Ball, writes Matt Whiteford.

After a close fought battle the Captains team emerged as the winners with the scoreline finishing a reasonably tight 3½ to 2½.

Nearest the pin was David Gordon.

Prizes from the 2018 ‘Colin Bain Knockout’ were also presented.

The winner was Barry Nelson and the runner-up Ivor Aitchison.

Thanks were also extended to Dougie Bain for sponsoring the knockout competition.