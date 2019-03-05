Duns Swimming Club host Berwick Schools Gala

On Monday, March 4, Duns Amateur Swimming Club hosted the Berwickshire Schools Swimming Gala at Duns Pool.

Attended by children from Greenlaw, Chirnside, Duns and Swinton Primary Schools, the event was fast paced and fun with 66 medals awarded.

Children from Primary 5, 6 and 7 took part in the Gala. The atmosphere was electric as the children competed in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and relay events. The competition was tough but they all swam well and showed excellent sportsmanship throughout.

While there were some notable performances, it seems unfair to mention only a few individuals by name. However, the relay results saw Chirnside take the top spot with Duns A and B teams tasking silver and bronze. Well done to all the children who participated.

Thanks must go to Simpson McCreath and the SBC Localities Bid for funding the event and also the high school club swimmers, who assisted the parent volunteers to run the event. The youngsters were a credit to their schools, performing their duties with enthusiasm and efficiency.