Duns swimmer wins Top Girl as team finish seventh

Duns ASC headed to Xcite Bathgate last weekend to compete against teams from across Scotland in the two day Hearts Premier Meet.

The small Duns team of five swimmers certainly made an impact against much larger squads.

Their great team spirit, determination and encouragement of each other led them to an overall seventh place out of the 18 teams who entered.

First to win a medal was Poppy White (13), taking bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Poppy went on to post new personal bests in 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and had strong swims in 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly as well.

Rachael Dawson (14) took honours in all eight of her events.

Golds in 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle along with 50m and 100m backstroke, were joined by silvers in 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke.

Rachael’s most impressive gold was taken in the final event of day two, where she battled in an exciting race, to take the 100m butterfly win by her fingertips.

Rachael’s performance over the two days earned her the trophy for Top Girl.

Sam Brady (13) posted new best times and four podium places – silvers in 50m and 100m breaststroke and bronze in 200m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Tyler Milton (14) had a great meet in a very strong category, posting new personal best in all seven of his events – 50m and 200m freestyle, 50 butterfly, 50m and 200m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Scott Simpson (12) completed the quintet of Duns swimmers.

Scott fought hard in all his races, despite carrying an injury.

He showed good stroke and race technique, reducing his times in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

Duns ASC has extended its thanks to coaches Neil Tait and Susanne Simpson, who worked tirelessly over the weekend.

They supported the swimmers in executing their race plans, gaining District and National consideration times.

Overall, it was regarded as a fantastic start to the season for the club.