Duns ASC's small team comes up trumps in Eyemouth

It was a small but determined group of swimmers that headed from Duns ASC to the coast for the Eyemouth Mighty Minnows meet on Saturday.

A team of five along with coach Gordon Webster saw some surprising and promising results.

Liam Warner, the youngest of the team, was back competing after a break from injury. Having being briefed about not expecting too much at this stage, he proceeded to take gold in all three of his events while achieving personal bests throughout.

Another star in the making was Olivia Critchlow. Not having been with the club for long and swimming in her first ever competition, Olivia knocked almost 10 seconds off every one of her three entry times.

Evie Lakie, Elise Field and Chloe Flintoff made up the remainder of the team. They swam well and showed continued improvement throughout the afternoon, achieving personal bests.

The club would like to thank Gordon Webster for managing the team and Eyemouth ASC ASC for hosting a well run and very enjoyable event.