Duns ASC achieve personal bests galore in Prestonpans

A small but determined squad from Duns ASC headed to Prestonpans last weekend to compete in the Portobello Mad March meet.

Day one saw some great results for the youngest members of the squad. Under the watchful eye of head coach Neil Taint, Mia Trevarthen and Liam Warner demonstrated great race skills achieving PBs in five out of six races. In the 200 free, Liam achieved a PB of over 40 seconds, earning him the bronze medal.

The team’s success continued on the Sunday, when it was the turn of the older swimmers. Like his brother the previous day, Euan Warner posted several huge PBs, his time for the 200 free also earning him the bronze medal. Scott Simpson had a fantastic meet, having recently returned from injury, with PBs across the board, taking home two gold medals for 200 free and 200 back and two silver medals for 200IM and 200 breast. Scott was rewarded with the top boy award in the in the 12 year old age group.

Representing the girls, Kirsten Bennett and Gaby Gracey swam strong races, with Kirsten taking the bronze in both the 200IM and the 200 free. Thanks were expressed to coaches Neil and Susanne for all their time and efforts.