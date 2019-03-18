DC Gymnasts do club proud at NDP Qualifiers

DC Gymnastics entered eight tumblers into the Tumbling NDP Qualifiers last Sunday, March 10, in Durham.

David Routledge, Georgia Finne, Ebony De Oliveira, Imogen Meakin, Maddie Rosher, Macey Tait, Layla Tait and Lizzie Foxton made the 85-mile journey south and represented DC Gymnastics, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders in great style.

The tumblers on this occasion competed against others in British Gymnastics (BG) North Region, across multiple levels of difficulty in BG’s National Development Programme (NDP): Georgia NDP 1, 11-12yrs , Macey NDP 2, 11-12yrs , Imogen NDP 2, 11-12yrs, Layla NDP 2, 13 -14yrs , Ebony NDP 2, 13 -14yrs , Maddie NDP 3, 11-12yrs , David NDP 3, 13-14yrs , Lizzie NDP 5, Under 13yrs.

There are some significant tumbling challenges in these grades.

For example, out of her three runs, Maddie completed round off flick, whip, flick, flick, flick tuck back somersault, round off six flicks, tuck back somersault.

Lizzie completed, in one of her three runs, round off, whip, whip, whip, flick, flick, flick, tuck back somersault.

Detailed scores are yet to be published. However, DC Gymnastics had several superb, really noteworthy successes which are known at this time.

Maddie Rosher (Duns) first – this takes Maddie into the team final and individual semi-finals in Birmingham on June 7-9.

This takes place in the prestigious Arena Birmingham. To have secured first place when competing against the best in the British Gymnastics Northern Region is a really significant achievement.

Lizzie Foxton (Berwick) also claimed a place in the team final and individual semi-finals in Birmingham, completing in challenging circumstances – the most difficult tumble runs any tumbler from this area has ever done.

David Routledge and Lizzie Foxton (both Berwick) also claimed places via the finishing positions places in the English Silver Championships, in Telford, on May 10-12.

DC Gymnastics head coach Debbie Couch said: “I’m immensely proud of each gymnast competitor from DC Gymnastics.

“Their achievements are striking and I cannot wait to take the next steps of 2019 at both English and National levels.”