DC Gymnastics start busy spell in Hartlepool

DC Gymnastics entered multiple squads to the NEGA GTC Floor & Vault Championships Sunday, April 14, held in Hartlepool.

The acronym NEGA GTC stands for North East Gymnastics Association General Technical Committee. It runs British Gymnastics regulated competitions in the north east of England.

Coaches at the venue for the day were Debbie and Becki Couch. It was a great day all around, with lots of personal achievements for all of the gymnasts.

Becki Couch (women’s artistic coach and choreographer) said: “We are very proud and happy for everyone. All of the general gymnastics girls did a fantastic job, with a special note for ‘nailing’ vaults and performing stylish floor routines with some new skills.”

And for the mini artistic, Becki noted: “The mini artistic girls had some superb flighted vaults with ‘stick it’ landings, along with some bouncy and fun floor routines.”

Mini artistic squad members are the youngest competitive gymnasts at DC Gymnastics – based in Berwick – and they train six or more hours per week, 40+ weeks per year.

Of the DC Gymnastics women’s artistic (WA) squad head coach Debbie Couch said: “The team performed some mature, stylish floor routines with really nice personal flourishes and some super vaults they should be proud of.”

In this competition’s open level (12 years and under) special mention was deserved by Tanya Seaton in fifth, Ava Burgon in fourth, Mercedes Wilson in third and Imogen Meakin in second.

The women’s artistic squad at DC Gymnastics trains 15 hours per week and competes across all four pieces in the WA repertoire; bars, beam, vault and floor.

Many of the WA squad have been at the DC Gymnastics since it opened it’s dedicated gymnastics centre in February 2016, following a successful funding bid made to British Gymnastics.

“Three years on since opening, our women’s artistic squad is performing many exciting, demanding and brave skills. Individually there are driven athletes, and together they make an admirable team”.

Looking forward to the hectic competitions schedule at DC Gymnastics in April, May and June, the focus changes to tumbling.

Major competition places are already secured at Telford International Centre for the ‘Spring Series’, at the ‘English Silver Championships’, again in Telford, then things move on to Sheffield for second Spring Series, followed by Birmingham Arena for the NDP Team Tumbling & Individual semis.

Debbie added: “These are significant competitions. Our tumblers have done a superb job to secure places, representing our area at major venues on the national tumbling calendar.”