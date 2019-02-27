David Melrose to represent Scotland at World Wheelchair Curling Championships

David Melrose, of Duns, has been selected as part of the Scotland squad for the World Wheelchair Curling Championships, set to take place in March.

The competition takes place in Stirling this year, back in Scotland for the first time since 2005, and David is one of five representing his country.

David Melrose, pictured late last year, was in an accident whilst working as a retained firefighter, that left him in a wheelchair.

David, who collected his first Scotland cap in October, is delighted to have the chance to represent Scotland.

“It’s an absolute honour – I couldn’t wish for a better venue or a better place for it to be, in our home nation,” he told the Berwickshire News.

“I’m hoping for a good local support to be cheering us on a bit.”

Read more about David's rise, and his horror accident.

David’s rise to the top of wheelchair curling has been whirlwind, but he hasn’t reached the top yet – with his focus on the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2022 in the long term.

“You want to stay in the squad in the build-up to the Paralympics.

“That’s the ultimate goal, to be honest. To compete at the highest level there is without the disabled curling world.”

The tournament in Stirling gets under way this Sunday (March 3), and David adds that he will be representing Berwickshire as well as Scotland.

“At the end of the day, I’m a Duns and Berwickshire laddie and want to do my local community and area proud.

“To get my first cap was good enough, but to get your Scotland jersey with the name is the ultimate dream.”