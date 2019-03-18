David Melrose picks up silver with Scotland at Wheelchair Curling World Championships

Wheelchair curler David Melrose has continued his rapid ascent in the sport after picking up silver at the recent World Championships.

David (53), from Duns, and his Scotland teammates, took home the runners-up prize from the competition, held at The Peak in Stirling.

They beat defending champions Norway 7-3 to reach the final but the hosts were unable to overcome China in the gold medal decider.

Having only taken to the curling rink for the first time four years ago, it has been a meteoric rise to the upper echelon of the sport for the former grave digger.

“Just to enter the competition is great but to actually come away with a medal, when your expectations weren’t too high, is just tremendous,” said David.

“The team had only been together about five months, so were still gelling and getting to know each other.

“Going in, it had been a bit of a rocky road and we’d have been happy with a mid-table finish. But we played really well and to get to the final was amazing.”

In 2010, while serving as a retained firefighter, David was hit by a falling steel beam which broke his back.

Prior to the accident, David had been a keen sportsman and tried a number of wheelchair-based sports before landing on curling.

“I just enjoyed the competitive side of it,” said David.

“Being a sportsman, you get that buzz when you win and that disappointment when you lose, and it was great to get those feelings back. I’ve had a very positive reaction since taking up the sport.

“It’s a quality sport to watch and, back home, it’s great to bring it back in to the limelight.

“I’m hoping now I can stay in the programme. The coaches and support staff will evaluate me and they will see if I can go further forward.

David now has his sights set on continuing his development in the sport, with one eye on the most prestigious of all tournaments in the not too distant future.

“Potentially to get a place in the team for the 2022 Paralympics would be tremendous and that is my long-term goal in the sport,” he added.