DAVID IS REAL HIGH FLIER

David Fotheringham (18) will be in Portugal at the weekend as part of the Scottish National Team competing in ‘The Junior European Judo Cup’.

David has competed successfully in UK and International competitions over the last four years, resulting in his selection on to the Scottish National Teams 2018.

He will then be in action again for Scotland in London at the Sportif International on Easter Sunday, followed by The Northern Ireland Open in April and English Open in May.

David started his judo career at the relatively late age of 12, with Foulden-based East March-Sportif Judo Club and coaches George Tones and Gavin Smith. Recently, he has qualified as a coach and received a Saltire award for over 100 hours volunteering, both at the judo club and with his work as a young coach with Active Schools in the Eyemouth area.

On leaving Eyemouth High School this year, the 1st Dan Black Belt will head out to Japan for a five-week study programme at world class Matsumae Judo and Tokai University.

David will be based in Tokyo and will not only train with some of the best judoka in the world but also learn from some of the best coaches in the world. In addition, the programme offers daily study in a variety of cultural and educational subjects including history and philosophy of judo.

As well as being an athlete, David is a keen and committed coach, and the knowledge and skill he will develop in Japan will not only benefit him but will be passed on to his young students.

On returning from Japan, David will continue to develop as a coach alongside becoming a full time athlete with Judo Scotland, with his sights set on selection for Team GB.