Chrinside boxers gain valuable competition experience at Ravenscraig

Although results weren’t exactly as the club had hoped, Chirnside Amateur Boxing Club’s youngsters picked up valuable experience at the Schoolboy and Junior Championships in Wishaw.

The Championships took place over the weekend at the Ravenscraig Sports Centre, and Chirnside had four young boxers involved.

The first two boxers took centre stage on Saturday, with two of the club’s youngest registered boxers, AJ Cook and Harley Trotter, in action.

AJ was first up and boxed against Sonny Gow from Doonvalley ABC in the semi-final of the 2008 Born (32.5kg) Schoolboy category.

Unfortunately, the contest was stopped in the first round in favour of Gow, despite, according to Chirnside’s Facebook page, AJ being under little pressure.

Harley was making his competitive debut and was naturally a little nervous but went on to box well against Kai Meechan, from Keir Hardie ABC, in what was a straight final of the 2008 born (28kg) Schoolboy category. Harley lost the contest on points but will take confidence from his performance.

Club president and coach Michael Black said of the boys’ performance: “AJ and Harley are only ten years old and attended our beginner sessions before becoming registered boxers.

“They have only been eligible to box in competitive contests since January and for them to enter and box in the Championships has been a good experience.”

Onto Sunday, where Charlie Dent and Dovydas Kirdaitis were boxing.

Charlie lost in the semi final of the 2004 Born 48kg category against Matthew Gemmill from Barrhead in a close contest.

After a close fight, the judges, unfortunately, gave the points decision to opponent Gemmill.

Dovydas Kirdaitis also lost, very narrowly in the final of the 2004 Born 70kg category.

Dovydas was defeated on points by the vastly more experienced Csaba Szilagzi from Southside Boxing Academy. He pushed his opponent all the way only to lose out on a 3-2 split decision.

Thanks were given to president, Michael Black, along with head coach Martin Wood and coach Vicki Dent.

The journey home for the club was perhaps longer than the day with the mini bus – and then the replacement taxi sent by the AA – breaking down on the rout home!