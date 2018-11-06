Chirnside Boxing Club link up with Meeting of Minds

Chirnside Boxing Club are carrying out a four week block for support group “Meeting of Minds”.

There are many children who struggle to engage with local clubs and day to day activities, and Meeting of Minds aim to help those kids enjoy sport and make friends.

Many parents who use the charity have found difficulties finding a club that will cater for their child’s needs.

The children who use the group have needs ranging from anxiety to autism, adhd to global delay, PMS to down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

From November 21, Chirnside Boxing Club will start a four week block at the club to allow children to take part, learn new skills, have fun, socialise and for parents to relax.

Relax knowing that noboddy is going to be staring at their child due to their meltdown, or perhaps displaying behaviour which is not ‘socially acceptable’.

Meeting of Minds gave their thanks to Claire and Martin Wood for helping arrange the events, and allowing children with a need to enjoy local activities.