Berwickshire schools impress at Borders Badminton Championships

The annual Borders Secondary School Championships was held at Earlston High School games hall on Sunday, January 27.

Berwickshire High School took seven of the 12 titles available, Peebles High School took three titles with the remaining two titles going to Eyemouth High School.

With over 50 entries from seven of the region’s secondary schools it was always going to be a busy day of competition. The event began at 9.30am with the singles tournaments before moving on to the level doubles by lunch time and final matches being played late afternoon with a 4pm finish.

The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton from these fine, young players was, at times, simply breathtaking. The committee, parents and helpers rallied round doing teas/coffees and cakes, selling raffle tickets, scoring games, and running the competition from the Technical table.

Committee members are working hard to ensure that badminton continues to be promoted throughout the whole of the Scottish Borders for the years to come. Large tournaments such as this take a lot of organising and people probably don’t realise how much work goes into an event like this, which is all done on a voluntary basis.

Dave Burns thanked everyone who helped on the day to make the event run smoothly. Audrey Rae and Myra Younger worked tirelessly in the kitchen serving up hot drinks and cakes. Pearl Ford and Lynn Rhind helped run the tournament from the Technical table with Christine Wylie. Gordon McLean, Sam Langley & David Rhind scored the finals. Christine thanked Dave Burns for all his hard work on preparing the pools to ensure that the championships ran smoothly on the day.

Photographs and videos from the tournament have been added to the groups Facebook page and website at www.borders-badminton-group.co.uk.

The Borders Primary Schools Badminton Championships will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Earlston High School. Players are required to enter the competition through their schools and they should speak to their head of PE to ensure they are entered. Players must be affiliated to Badminton Scotland through their school.

Results: Under-14s – Boys singles winner: Kieran Burns (BHS); Runner up: Innes Cormack (PHS). Girls singles winner: Eilidh Patterson (BHS); Runner up: Chloe Blaikie (HHS). Boys doubles winners: Kieran Burns & Calum Landon (BHS). Girls doubles winners: Eilidh Patterson & Ellen Massie (BHS). Under-16s – Boys singles winner: Callum Stokes (BHS); Runner up: Finlay Rhind (BHS). Girls singles winner: Jodie Black (EyHS); Runner up: Sophie Anderson (EHS). Boys doubles winners: Aidan Ferrier & Eden Bal (PHS); Runners up: Finlay Rhind & Robert Ferries (BHS). Girls doubles winners: Jodie Black & Carrie Gibson (EyHS); Runners up: Gemma Fullerton & Sophie Anderson (EHS) Under-18s – Boys singles winner: Kyle Mitchell (BHS); Runner up: Mathew Comiskey (EHS). Girls singles winner: Iona Fox (PHS); Runner up: Kirsten Rodwell (PHS). Boys doubles winners: Kyle Mitchell & Ben Langley (BHS); Runners up: Paul Goldie & Martin Goldie (HHS). Girls doubles winners: Iona Fox & Kirsten Rodwell (PHS).