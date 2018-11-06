Berwick's DC Gymnastics nominated for two awards

DC Gymnastics has been nominated and shortlisted for two prestigious British Gymnastics National Awards.

The club has been nominated for the ‘National Club Award’, with Amber Turner nominated for the ‘National Young Volunteer Award’.

Lizzie Foxton performs a somersault with a twist

Managing Director Neil Couch said: “There are about 1,200 British Gymnastics (BG) Centres in the UK with 8,500 active BG coaches. An incredible amount of good work goes on at these centres, with massive, almost unquantifiable positive impact upon the Gymnasts they work with and the communities that surround them. For DC Gymnastics to be shortlisted for two British Gymnastics National Awards is just phenomenal.”

BG centres provide essential sporting hubs in communities, open to all, and work with people in a way that goes beyond developing gymnastics skills. BG Centres provide safe, effective and child-friendly environments.

“For DC Gymnastics to be recognised by British Gymnastics from amongst all the superb work that goes on across the country, in all the incredible centres with amazing coaches, is just brilliant. To be nominated then successful in reaching two shortlists is a real honour for us.”

DC Gymnastics core service is the delivery of ‘Gymnastics for All’, with one recent example of this being 22 Gymnasts entered into GymFusion display event at Sage Gateshead last month.

However DC Gymnastics also provides multiple ‘Gymnastics Disciplines’; Tumbling, General, Women’s Artistic, GymFit, MyClub, FreeG, Trampoline & Disability Gymnastics to 150+ Gymnasts/week. Gymnasts participate from 1 to 12 hours/week, 46 weeks/year, and are aged 18 months to 50+ year old.

Amber Turner has been nominated and shortlisted for British Gymnastics National Young Volunteer Award. Amber volunteers at the centre 6-10 hours per week, 46 weeks per year. This is in addition to her personal training with DC Gymnastics as a Competitive Tumbler 12 plus hours per week.

Head Coach Debbie Couch said: “Amber is simply an essential part of the fabric that makes up DC Gymnastics and is massively respected by those she coaches & her wider coaching team alike.”

The Awards take place in Birmingham Town Hall, January 26, 2019. Staff have been invited as VIP guests. DC Gymnastics will travel to Birmingham, and will be surrounded by National Gymnastics stars and Olympians. Whatever the outcome, they are honoured to reach the shortlist stage.