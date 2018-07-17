Berwick gymnasts enjoy success at Redcar event

A 250-mile round trip to Redcar proved worthwhile for members of the DC Gymnastics (Berwick) club.

The club’s ‘away’ team of Ava Burgon, Imogen Meakin, Inara Viaene, Mercedes Wilson, Millie Sykes, and Tanya Seaton enjoyed success in a number of disciplines at a friendly women’s artistic competition featuring clubs from across the British Gymnastics (BG) North Region.

On the beam Tanya struck gold with a first place, with Ava in fifth place and Imogen in sixth.

Gold on beam has never been achieved by DC Gymnastics previously. Spectators watching the demands of the beam routine know that to complete a clean, no major errors routine, is a notable achievement.

Imogen won a bronze on the floor, with Inara finishing fifth and Mercedes in sixth sport.

And Imogen completed a fine all-round display with sixth places in both the bars and vault competitions.

Deliughted head coach Debbie Couch said: “This competition was a good learning curve, now to be strong for the British Gymnastics Voluntaries in October, an important competition in our Women’s Artistic year.

“Redcar from Berwick-upon-Tweed is about a 250 mile return journey, a considerable journey for ‘away team’ parents/guardians and coaches. DC Gymnastics is the most northerly of centres in British Gymnastics ‘North’ region, so flying the flag for our area in competition inevitably involves a significant journey south.”