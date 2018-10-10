Ayr Roads finish third overall in successful day at Tour de Trossachs

The Tour de Trossachs 28 -mile mountain time trial is a favourite end-of-season event for Scotland’s time trialists.

Promoted by the Ivy Cycling Club, this classic event is run over a beautiful but demanding course that takes in a full circuit of The Trossachs.

From Aberfoyle, competitors immediately face the daunting Dukes Pass climb ahead of a tricky descent, before skirting Loch Achray and Loch Venachar. The course then passes through Callander before tackling the Braes o’Greenock and turning at Thornhill. The homeward leg then takes riders past the Lake of Menteith.

Ayr Roads has competed in the event since the 1940s. This year, the club fielded seven riders, the largest contingent from the Ayrshire Clubs and one of the best representation from Ayrshire for years.

Conditions were horrendous, with driving rain and a strong wind facing the riders throughout the event, yet all the Roads riders managed to complete the course. In doing so, they were the third fastest team overall.

Fastest of the Roads’ seven was Ed Clifton, who finished in 1 hour 18 minutes 44 seconds. Ed finished in 22nd position out of a field of 111 finishers. Not far behind was Michael Curran in 1:19:32.