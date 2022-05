From left, Craig Douglas, Grant Cannon, Les Hardie, Gordon Marshall and Matt Whiteford.

The course was in excellent condition and with a convincing score, Les Hardie emerged the winner with 41 stableford points.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runner-up Gordon Marshall had 38 points, while third was Craig Douglas 37 points (bih).

Nearest the pin in one and also in two was Matt Whiteford, with Craig Douglas nearest the pin in three.