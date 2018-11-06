Gala YM 5 Berwick 50: Berwick win easy in Border Shield

A complete cup mismatch placed top of East Division 1 Berwick against East Division 2’s Gala YM, with the visitors running out 50-5 victors in a one sided match at Netherdale.

The YM gave it all they had and tackled Berwick into the ground but the well drilled visitors always had players backing up to collect the pass and score the tries.

The lead was 40 points at the break

Berwick scored a try in the first few minutes to take a lead which they never surrendered, although YM should have scored minutes later, only for the final pass going astray.

Back came Berwick and in the next half hour they rattled in five converted tries to make the score unassailable at 0-40.

YM came charging out for the second half, determined to get on the scoreboard and they battered away at the Berwick line but the visitors defence was magnificent.

After ten minutes Scott Chapman squeezed over in the corner to get Gala on the board.

This was the only quarter-final match to take place

A charged down kick gave Berwick an unconverted try and five minutes later they got another to bring up the 50 points from a sweeping move from deep in their own half.

The second half was less one-sided than the first, with Berwick running out 10-5 winners after the break.

The hosts, though, were thankful to hear the referee’s whistle as the match ended – with Berwick cruising into the next round of the cup.

Elsewhere in the Border Shield, Berwickshire’s Earlston failed to register a team to play Hawick Harlequins and Duns received a bye into the semi final.

The fourth semi-finalist is another Hawick side, Linden, after they were handed a victory against Langholm, who also failed to register a team.