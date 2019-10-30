Young Lauder players win cup game after fending off Ancrum comeback

Lauder................................4

Ancrum..............................2

Lauder’s U13 squad started this Stuart Brown Challenge Cup game superbly.

They created a two-goal lead within 15 minutes, thanks to Harvey Smail, who scored with a shot from a Ross Christie corner, and Lewis Robertson, who scored at the back post after a great cross by Ross Christie from the wing.

Lauder added a third shortly afterwards, as Ross Christie gained a hat-trick of assists, after whipping in a corner, and Neco Lennie scored after a scramble near the goal line.

It took until the 61st minute for Ancrum to score, thanks to Ryan Moir.

Lauder replied instantly, restoring their three-goal lead thanks to Neco Lennie, who was sent through and slipping the ball past the ‘keeper.

Ancrum had a wave of possession for around 15 minutes minutes towards the end and made the scoreline more respectable with a second goal, which was scored by Christian Beaton.

Ancrum were awarded a free kick towards the end of the game but a fine save from Lauder’s goalkeeper prevented Christian Beaton from making it 4-3.

Both teams held a minute’s silence for Bryan Thomson, who tragically died on Friday.

Lauder has also extended thanks to R. Wood and Sons for supplying subs’ jackets (pictured) to keep the boys warm over the winter.