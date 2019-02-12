Work starts on Tweedmouth Rangers' new club cabins

Work is underway on Tweedmouth Rangers’ new cabins, which will hold the club’s brand new home and away dressing rooms.

Work started on Saturday, February 9, as the club prepare to create a base for the cabins, which will be located behind the Ducket End goal at Shielfield Park.

The new arrivals will host brand new home and away dressing rooms, along with a referee’s room, a committee room and a community room.

The club extended thanks to George Hepburn and Trevor at RL Smith for helping this become a reality.

Tweedmouth currently sit bottom of the East of Scotland League ‘B’ Conference with one point after a 2-0 loss to Oakley United on Saturday.