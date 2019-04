Clyde cruised to their biggest win of the season against struggling Berwick Rangers at Broadwood.

The goals were shared around with Barry Cuddihy, Scott Rumsby, John Rankin, David Goodwillie and Chris McStay all on target for Danny Lennon's side.

For Clyde it maintained their fine form ahead of a probable play-off semi-final with Edinburgh City. But it was a dismal day for Berwick who now face a make-or-break clash with Albion Rovers for league survival next week.