Two more sign up for Berwick Rangers ahead of next season

Calum Antell pictured in 2016 during his time at Edinburgh City (Photo: Ian Georgeson)

Antell, 29, will join manager Stuart Malcolm’s men from Scottish Championship side Arbroath this summer on an two-year deal.

The Welsh under-19 international has extensive experience of football north of the border, having racked up almost 190 appearances for Scottish Professional Football League clubs also including East Fife, Queen of the South, Brechin City, Edinburgh City and East Stirlingshire.

He also has time playing in the country’s fifth tier on his CV, having been with Scottish Highland Football league outfit Nairn County from 2014 to 2016.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antell is hoping to get more game-time in Northumberland, having only made six appearances for manager Dick Campbell’s side this season, keeping clean sheets on each occasion.

Malcolm said: “Calum is a massive signing for Berwick Rangers.

“He’s coming in in a key position for the club, with a level of experience and know-how that can help propel us forward.

“He’s a goalkeeper who’ll make saves at vital times, who has very good all-round attributes and who has great experience.

“He’s finished second in League 2 four times with Edinburgh City and arrives knowing where we’re trying to get to and what we’re trying to achieve.

“He’ll marshall our back four well, communicating with them throughout a game to nullify opposition threats.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have him on board for the next couple of years, and we’re looking forward to having him join us this pre-season with the rest of the boys ahead of an exciting new campaign.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Malcolm is also pleased to have persuaded Stevenson to head south from East Kilbride, 4-0 victors against Berwick in their last match of last season at the end of April, to Shielfield Park, saying: “Jamie comes in with a vast amount of experience over a number of levels.

“His professionalism, standards and game knowledge are second to none.

“I think he’s going to be an exceptional player for us. He has great technical ability, a fantastic range of passing and has scored a number of goals from midfield areas. We’ll be looking to play him in there as a defensive midfielder, helping us in the spine of the team.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic that we’ve got him over the line.

“He’s going to come and join us and help push us forward next season.”